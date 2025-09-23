Low-cost pet wellness days from Humane Animal Partners

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Human Animal Partners is offering monthly low-cost vet appointments at its Rehoboth Beach location through the end of the year as part of its “Wellness Wednesdays in Sussex” program.
These express clinics are meant for healthy pets in need of an annual exam and basic preventative care. Services include exams, vaccines, microchipping, and testing.
Prices for services are as follows:
Express exam: $30
Rabies vaccine: $25
Distemper vaccine: $25
Bordetella vaccine (dogs only): $25
Leptospirosis vaccine (dogs only): $25
Lepto/Distemper combo (dogs only): $30
Canine Influenza vaccine (dogs only): $40
Microchipping: $25
FIV/FeLV test (cats only): $30
Heartworm test (dogs only): $35*
Flea/tick preventatives: $25–$65
Heartworm preventatives: $28–$45*
*A heartworm test is required if purchasing preventatives.
Wellness Days are scheduled for:
Sept. 24
Oct. 22
Nov. 19
Dec. 17
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (302) 200-7159.
Organizers note that these clinics are for routine care only. The veterinarian on-site cannot diagnose or treat sick pets. If any medical concerns are found during the exam, pet owners will be advised to follow up with their primary vet.