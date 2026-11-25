NEW YORK, Ny. - The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday, Nov. 28, due to severe weather expected to impact the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day, according to NBC News.
The parade is now scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday.
The postponement comes as a major coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to portions of the East Coast on Thursday.
According to NBC News, the parade has been canceled only three times since its debut in 1924. Those cancellations occurred in 1942, 1943 and 1944 because materials used to make the parade's giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.