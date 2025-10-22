SELBYVILLE, Del. - Magee Farms is back to planting fresh strawberries this season.
Last year, the family-owned farm experienced a setback when a plant disease hit their strawberry plants. This disease forced them to halt planting strawberries, a crop that has brought the farm a lot of success over the years.
Owners of the farm shared that steps have been taken to ensure the safety of next year's strawberries and that the disease was an industry-wide problem, not just one at Magee Farms.
However, without one of their biggest crops, the farm's finances took a hit.
"And we're a farmers' farm since 1865, so that's 160 years. And I would say strawberries have been grown here for that long. Last year, we didn't grow strawberries. So we did see a big difference in our, in our income", Ellen Magee, the owner of Magee Farms, says.
Magee was pleased to share that by the spring of 2026, the farm will have strawberries ready to pick and eat.