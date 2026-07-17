DELAWARE / MARYLAND - Delaware and parts of Maryland's Eastern Shore are now under a Code Purple air quality alert, an upgrade that means air pollution has reached the "Very Unhealthy" category on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.
According to EPA AirNow data and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Code Purple alert is being driven by smoke from Canadian wildfires moving into the region.
Virtually all of Delaware is under Code Purple, as is the Mid-Shore of Maryland, including Dorchester and Talbot counties. Most of the lower Eastern Shore, such as Wicomico and Worcester counties, are one level below at Code Red.
The Air Quality Index, or AQI, rates air quality on a scale that helps people understand potential health risks from outdoor air pollution. A Code Purple corresponds to an AQI between 201 and 300, which the EPA classifies as "Very Unhealthy." At that level, the EPA says there is a health alert because the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
DNREC is urging people to limit outdoor activity while the Code Purple alert remains in effect.
According to DNREC guidance under Code Purple:
Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Reschedule activities for a time when air quality improves or move them indoors.
Everyone else: Avoid long or intense outdoor activities. Consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors.
DNREC also notes that while staying indoors can reduce smoke exposure, keeping windows closed may not be safe during extremely hot weather if a home does not have air conditioning. Anyone without air conditioning who becomes overheated should go to an air-conditioned location or check with their local government to find out whether cooling centers are available.
People can monitor current conditions and forecasts using the EPA's AirNow website and Delaware air quality resources, as smoke conditions may change throughout the day.