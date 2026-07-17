Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.