REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Snow-covered streets and lingering storm damage have forced the cancellation of the annual Lewes Polar Bear Plunge and 5K Run to the Plunge, city officials said this week.
The City of Rehoboth Beach announced the decision after determining that limited parking, unsafe walkways and ongoing cleanup efforts following a recent blizzard made it impractical to safely host the popular winter tradition.
Organizers said snow accumulation downtown and downed branches throughout the city created hazardous conditions for participants and visitors. The events had already been postponed in February because of severe weather.
“It is a tradition. We’ve been coming to the plunge for 18 years,” Betsy Foraker and Melina Griffin, a grandmother and granddaughter duo explained.
Local business owners expressed disappointment over the cancellation, noting the economic boost the weekend typically brings during the slower winter months. Stephen Fallon, owner of Gidget’s Gadgets, said the event is one of the few that draws significant crowds to town this time of year.
“As business owners, we look forward to this because this is the one event that actually brings in some business into town over the winter months,” Fallon said. “We can all use it because the weather overall this year has been disastrous.”
Despite the cancellation of the plunge and 5K, several related events are continuing, including a Fire and Ice celebration and a restaurant chili contest. Some stores and restaurants are offering discounts and specials for visitors who had already planned to travel to the area.
“It’s something we look forward to every year in February,” Foraker said. “It’s for a great cause and to spend time with our grandkids.”
Organizers said they hope to resume the full Polar Bear weekend next year under safer conditions.