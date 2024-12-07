Beach Heroes-OC

The local group Beach Heroes-OC has announced dates and times of clean-ups, inviting residents and visitors to lend a hand. (Beach Heroes-OC)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In an effort to keep Ocean City’s beaches beautiful and litter-free, a series of community-organized beach clean-ups will take place throughout December. The local group Beach Heroes-OC has announced dates and times of clean-ups, inviting residents and visitors to lend a hand.

Clean-Up Dates and Locations (9-10 a.m.):

  • 12/3: 13th & Philadelphia Ave (First Presbyterian Church Lot)
  • 12/10: 115th Street (Gold Coast Mall, North Lot - Bayside)
  • 12/17: 41st Street (Dough Roller - Bayside)
  • 12/24: Ocean Gateway (Westbound - Baja Amusements)
  • 12/31: 14th & Atlantic Ave (Across from Commander Hotel)

Supplies for the clean-ups are available at City Hall. For more information about additional clean-up dates or Ocean City’s Green Team initiatives, visit oceancity.green.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you