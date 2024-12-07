OCEAN CITY, Md. - In an effort to keep Ocean City’s beaches beautiful and litter-free, a series of community-organized beach clean-ups will take place throughout December. The local group Beach Heroes-OC has announced dates and times of clean-ups, inviting residents and visitors to lend a hand.
Clean-Up Dates and Locations (9-10 a.m.):
- 12/3: 13th & Philadelphia Ave (First Presbyterian Church Lot)
- 12/10: 115th Street (Gold Coast Mall, North Lot - Bayside)
- 12/17: 41st Street (Dough Roller - Bayside)
- 12/24: Ocean Gateway (Westbound - Baja Amusements)
- 12/31: 14th & Atlantic Ave (Across from Commander Hotel)
Supplies for the clean-ups are available at City Hall. For more information about additional clean-up dates or Ocean City’s Green Team initiatives, visit oceancity.green.