SEAFORD, Del. - A man accused of resisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents was caught hiding under a utility trailer in Seaford after allegedly fighting federal agents as they attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning.
According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were called to assist ICE agents around 8:20 a.m. near the Lowes on Route 13.
"The suspect allegedly physically resisted federal agents, before fleeing and hiding under a nearby utility trailer." said Seaford Police in a release.
Seaford officers arrived to help secure the area and waited until more federal agents could get to the scene. Police say officers also helped move the trailer so the man could be taken into custody.
While being detained, the man received a minor injury. He was treated by Seaford Police until emergency medical services arrived. The owner of the truck and trailer was contacted, and Seaford Police say they had no other involvement once the man was taken into custody by ICE.
CoastTV reached out to Deputy Chief of Police for Seaford, Tyler Justice.
"At this time we do not have any further information regarding the individual that ICE took into custody." said Justice.