Cocaine Arrest

A man was jailed on felony, drug and DUI charges after fleeing a trooper in a high-speed chase and discarding suspected cocaine before being arrested in Milford. (Delaware State Police)

MILFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested a man from Philadelphia early Friday following a high-speed pursuit that ended with drug and DUI charges, authorities said.

A trooper attempted to stop a Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. on Bay Road near Barratts Chapel Road in Frederica, but the driver fled and the pursuit was later terminated for safety reasons. The car was later found disabled by Milford police near North Street and Dupont Boulevard.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Marquan Mack, who was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Investigators recovered a discarded baggie containing about 3.5 grams of suspected powder cocaine and said Mack provided false identification to conceal active warrants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Troopers also observed signs of impairment.

Marquan Mack mugshot

Marquan Mack was jailed on felony, drug and DUI charges after fleeing a trooper in a high-speed chase and discarding suspected cocaine before being arrested in Milford. (Delaware State Police)

Mack was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including fleeing police, providing false information, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,001 secured bond.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you