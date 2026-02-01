MILFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested a man from Philadelphia early Friday following a high-speed pursuit that ended with drug and DUI charges, authorities said.
A trooper attempted to stop a Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. on Bay Road near Barratts Chapel Road in Frederica, but the driver fled and the pursuit was later terminated for safety reasons. The car was later found disabled by Milford police near North Street and Dupont Boulevard.
Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Marquan Mack, who was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Investigators recovered a discarded baggie containing about 3.5 grams of suspected powder cocaine and said Mack provided false identification to conceal active warrants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Troopers also observed signs of impairment.
Mack was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including fleeing police, providing false information, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,001 secured bond.