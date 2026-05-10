LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old wounded Saturday afternoon in Laurel and led to the arrest of a Georgetown man on firearms charges.
Troopers responded around 3:20 p.m. Saturday to TidalHealth Nanticoke after the victim arrived by private car with what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit took over the investigation and determined the victim had been shot outside a residence on Portsville Road near Randall Street in Laurel by an unidentified suspect.
Investigators said the victim was driven to the hospital in a blue Mazda 3 by 20-year-old Alexison Amisial of Georgetown. Troopers later located the car and Amisial at the First Stop Gas Station on West Street in Laurel.
Police said troopers discovered Amisial was carrying an untraceable firearm concealed in his waistband. He was taken into custody without incident.
Amisial was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a felony, and possession of an untraceable firearm, also a felony.
Authorities said he was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
The investigation remains ongoing.