MILFORD, Del.- Milford police arrested a 39-year-old man after a reported burglary in the Simpson’s Crossing Development on Dec. 15.
Police said officers were called to a residence in the 11000 block of Farmerfield Street at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Rousevel Delva of Milford inside the home.
According to the officers, Delva did not live at the home and had forced his way inside when another occupant arrived. Investigators said Delva also damaged property inside the home before officers took him into custody without further issues.
Delva was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, offensive touching and criminal mischief under $1,000.
After failing to post a $12,200 secured bond, Delva was committed to the Department of Correction and ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Delva is scheduled to appear at a later date in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.