FEDERALSBURG, Md. — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he repeatedly backed his truck into his wife’s car following an argument Sunday in Caroline County.
Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded March 22 to the 200 block of Pebble Street for a report of a driver ramming one car into another. When they arrived, deputies learned David Scully of Federalsburg had been involved in a verbal argument with his wife. A final protective order was in place, with the wife listed as the protected party.
After the argument, Scully allegedly backed his Ford F-250 into his wife’s BMW three times, causing significant damage. He then left the area in the same truck and was reported to be under the influence of alcohol.
Deputies located Scully a short time later at a nearby convenience store, where he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Ford truck. Deputies observed damage to the rear of the truck and said they found an alcoholic beverage inside.
Scully was arrested and charged with violation of a final protective order, malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000, intoxicated endangerment, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was taken before a Caroline County District Court commissioner, who ordered him held without bond. Scully was then taken to the Caroline County Detention Center.