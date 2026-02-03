SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 28-year-old man after a family member was found dead behind a Selbyville home.
Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2, to a home in the 37000 block of Pinto Drive after a family member reported concerns following a troubling phone call with Jesus Palacio-Hernandez and said they could not locate the victim, police said. While troopers were on the way, family members found a 71-year-old woman in a ditch behind the property. Emergency Medical Services confirmed she was dead.
Investigators said the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the case due to the nature of the killing. A preliminary investigation found that during overnight hours, Palacio-Hernandez had an altercation with the woman inside the home, physically assaulted her, and later moved her body to a ditch behind the residence.
Palacio-Hernandez was located in the Selbyville area and taken into custody without further issues following a traffic stop, said police.
He was taken to Troop 4 and charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1 million cash bond.