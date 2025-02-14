Gun

Troopers responded to the 21000 block of Coverdale Road around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man critically hurt Wednesday afternoon in Bridgeville.

Troopers responded to the 21000 block of Coverdale Road around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the investigation. Detectives have not released details about a possible shooter or motive. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective K. Wideman at 302-752-3832. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you