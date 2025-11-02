SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Police Department says a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Salisbury Sunday.
While details are scarce at this time, according to the department, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident," a post from the department reads.
Police say the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation.