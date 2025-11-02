Officer-involved shooting

Salisbury police say the shooting happened on Jefferson Street.

SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Police Department says a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Salisbury Sunday.

While details are scarce at this time, according to the department, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident," a post from the department reads.

Police say the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation.

Tags

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you