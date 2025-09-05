Man dead after police-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -Cambridge police say a man is dead after a police-involved shooting Thursday, September 4, at about 5:05 p.m.
Police said officers responded to the Deep Harbor development near Seaway Lane and Riverview Wharf after a report of a man chasing a woman with a knife.
When officers arrived, they said they encountered a man armed with a knife. According to police, officers tried to de-escalate the situation and ordered the man to drop the weapon. Police said the man refused and advanced toward them as officers attempted to back away. Officers gave repeated warnings for the man to stop, police said. When he continued to approach, a patrol officer fired his weapon, striking the man multiple times, according to officials.
The department said officers provided lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The man was first taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, then flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Police said the man, described only as a 30-year-old white male from Cambridge, later died from his injuries.
The Cambridge Police Department said it has requested help from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit. The investigation is being led by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.