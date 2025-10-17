GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened Thursday evening on Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
According to troopers, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 16 when a Honda Civic, driven by a 25-year-old man from Laurel, crossed the center line east of Gravel Hill Road and struck an Audi A4 traveling in the opposite direction.
The front of the Honda hit the front of the Audi. The man driving the Honda, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the Audi, an 18-year-old woman from Hockessin, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway was shut down for an extended period as investigators worked the scene. Delaware State Police Troop 7’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269.