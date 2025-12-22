REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 38-year-old man from Milford was hurt after allegedly breaking into a business on the ocean block of Wilmington Avenue in Rehoboth Beach on the night of Dec. 19, according to police.
Rehoboth Beach Police said they responded around 10:11 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. A cleaning crew told officers that the man, later identified as Donald Fulmore, unlawfully entered the business and tried to steal alcohol from a locked cabinet.
The crew contacted the business staff, who confirmed Fulmore was a former employee and was not authorized to be inside. When confronted, Fulmore tried to run away but fell down a flight of stairs, injuring his head.
Police said the cleaning crew detained him until officers arrived. Fulmore was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.
He was later booked at Sussex Correctional Institution and held on $8,000 secured bail.
Fulmore faces the following charges:
Burglary in the third degree (felony)
Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony (felony)
Possession of burglar’s tools (felony)
Attempted theft under $1,500 (misdemeanor)