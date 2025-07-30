MILLVILLE, Del. - The Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded to an accident the happened at the corner of Central Avenue and Substation Road at 8:19 a.m on July 29.
MVFC said a car hit a man walking his dog while he was crossing the street. The man was injured from the collision and flown to a trauma hospital after receiving treatment from MVFC EMS crews and Sussex County medics. The dog was not hurt.
The fire company said the driver of the car was not injured and refused help from EMS crews on the scene.
Ocean View Police Department and Delaware State Police also responded to the call. DSP Aviation Section Trooper 2 flew the man to the hospital.