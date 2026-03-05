GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Department of Correction is searching for a man who walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown.
Officials say 54-year-old Adam Blades failed to return to the facility after leaving on an approved work pass Thursday. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and a warrant for escape after conviction has been issued.
Blades is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms and both shoulders. His last known address is in Seaford.
Correction officials say community corrections centers are Level 4 facilities that house offenders who are transitioning back into the community. Those at the facility can leave for approved activities like work or treatment programs.
Blades is serving time for a violation of probation connected to a third-degree burglary charge.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-542-9524 or contact their local police department.