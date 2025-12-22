CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A man wanted in Delaware for multiple felony charges was arrested late Thursday night after a standoff with police in Cambridge, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
Delorenze Rushaan Dukes, 30, of Cambridge, was taken into custody around midnight on Dec. 19 following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Glenburn Avenue. Dukes had an active extraditable warrant from Delaware for stalking, harassment and several counts of felony breach of the peace.
Cambridge Police officers and members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit attempted to serve the warrant at around 9:23 p.m. after locating a car Dukes had reportedly been operating. When officers tried to contact Dukes at the apartment door, they heard him inside but said he refused to come out. Officers also reported hearing furniture being moved around, suggesting Dukes was barricading himself inside.
At one point, Dukes called 911, confirming his location within the apartment. Officers also observed him appear briefly in a rear window before ducking out of sight.
Police evacuated nearby tenants to a safe area within the complex while continuing efforts to communicate with Dukes. The department’s Special Tactical Response Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and Drone Unit were brought in to assist.
A search and seizure warrant was obtained, and around 11:57 p.m., police breached the apartment. The Drone Unit deployed an interior drone, which located Dukes lying face down on a bed. Using the drone’s speaker, officers ordered Dukes to surrender, which he did without further resistance.
Dukes was arrested and taken to the Cambridge Police Department for processing before being transferred to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on a temporary commitment.
He is charged with:
Fugitive from justice out of Delaware
Failure to obey a lawful order
Obstruction and hindering
Resisting arrest
Disturbing the peace