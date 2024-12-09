Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&