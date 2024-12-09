REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Mark Saunders has been appointed to the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term of Don Preston, who resigned last month.
Saunders was nominated by Mayor Stan Mills and officially appointed during a special meeting Monday morning. After taking the oath of office, he participated in the Board of Commissioners’ workshop meeting. Saunders’ term will run through September 2026.
“Mark Saunders is a strong choice to represent the Rehoboth Beach community as a commissioner,” Mills said. “He is a full-time resident with local government and community leadership experience."
Saunders has been a Rehoboth Beach property owner for nearly two decades and has lived there full-time since 2013. His leadership experience includes serving on the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association board for six years, including two as its president.
“I’m confident that as a commissioner Mark will serve our community well, with integrity and a commitment to collaborative decision-making,” Mills added.
Mark missed out being elected to the Board of Commissioners by only 32 votes this summer.