MARYLAND- Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced Tuesday a $2.495 million judgment against Eastern Shore landlord Eric Sessoms and his company, Mt. Vernon Group, LLC, for sexual harassment and assault of tenants.
The lawsuit, filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court, found that Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group engaged in gender-based discrimination by targeting women facing housing instability.
According to the Civil Rights Division, Sessoms offered reduced rent and other housing benefits in exchange for sexual favors and subjected tenants to unwanted advances, coercion, voyeurism and sexual assault.
The court’s order includes:
$2,325,000 to compensate women tenants and prospective tenants harmed by the defendants’ actions
$170,000 in civil penalties to the state
$111,711.25 to cover investigation and litigation costs
Injunctive relief barring Sessoms from working in residential rentals and requiring Mt. Vernon Group to appoint a new resident agent and conduct annual training on gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment
“This $2.49 million judgment puts predatory landlords on notice that we will hold them accountable,” Brown said. “No one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head.”
Mt Vernon Group, LLC owns roughly 40 rental properties in Somerset, Worcester, and Wicomico Counties according to its website.
The Attorney General’s Office says it takes such allegations seriously and encourages victims to report civil rights violations online at Maryland OAG Civil Rights Division.