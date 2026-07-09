SALISBURY Md. - Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day announces the Main Street Improvement Program Grant will provide nearly $1 million to 34 local programs across the state.
The Main Street Maryland Program provides funding to local governments and nonprofits that administer the local Main Street programs to grow. The program says some awards include:
- City of Salisbury: Support the Brand Boost program for businesses within their district and the hiring of a downtown groundskeeper.
- Main Street Middletown: Installation of new child-centric public art in the district, improvements to the business directory on its website, and publication of a downtown magazine to promote the district.
- City of Laurel: Grow promotional activities to drive more foot traffic to small businesses and host small business workshops to encourage business retention in the district
Secretary Day says, “Like our other revitalization programs, Main Street Maryland strengthens partnerships with local governments, stakeholders, and residents, working with them to improve sustainability, opportunity, and economic growth.”
Main Street Maryland claims they have helped make downtown areas among the strongest communities in Maryland for nearly 30 years. There are 44 communities in one of Main Street Maryland programs’ categories that created 885 jobs and improved 249 properties in 2025, according to the program.
The 2026 Main Street Maryland conference will be held in Hagerstown on Oct. 6-7. The conference will celebrate the growth and development of Maryland’s downtown areas. Registration is available their conference website.