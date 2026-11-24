MARYLAND -Maryland has approved nearly 40 affordable housing developments for a new property tax exemption aimed at reducing construction costs and addressing the state's housing shortage, Gov. Wes Moore announced.
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation launched the exemption in July 2026 following legislation passed during the 2026 legislative session and signed into law by Moore.
The exemption eliminates all state and local property taxes for qualifying affordable housing properties owned entirely or partially by nonprofit housing corporations.
“We are utilizing every tool in our toolbox to build more housing fast and tackle the housing shortage head-on,” said Moore. “This new tax exemption is another example of our administration moving swiftly and thinking creatively to build more housing and ensure hardworking families can live comfortably in our state.”
To qualify for the exemption, property owners must submit an application to the department and provide documentation verifying their nonprofit status and active business registration or incorporation in Maryland.
Applicants must also demonstrate approval through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program or a local government for developments where at least 50% of the units are rent-restricted for households earning no more than 60% of the area median income.
Developments located in Baltimore City or those that received local government funding before July 1, 2026, are not eligible for the exemption.
"Tackling Maryland’s housing shortage requires bold action and streamlined solutions," said Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation Director Bob Yeager. "By eliminating the property tax burden for qualifying nonprofit developers, we are removing barriers to construction and directly advancing Governor Moore's vision of a more affordable, accessible Maryland for everyone."
The exemption follows two executive orders signed by Moore to promote cost-efficient construction methods, expand the housing construction workforce and streamline permitting, licensing and certification processes.