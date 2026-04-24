MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Friday it has approved a new statewide permit regulating animal feeding operations, completing a renewal process required under the federal Clean Water Act.
The updated permit sets requirements for how farms manage manure, litter and wastewater to protect water quality in rivers, streams and the Chesapeake Bay. This applies to large poultry operations, dairy farms, cattle operations and other agricultural businesses across the state. The primary changes to the permit related to language use, but a full list can be found on page three of the online fact sheet.
“Maryland’s farmers play a vital role in our economy and our food system,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “This permit provides clear, consistent standards to support agricultural operations while ensuring the protection of our waterways and communities.”
The state agency said the renewed permit reflects feedback gathered through public meetings, stakeholder sessions and written comments submitted during the formal review period. The department worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to finalize the rules and the updated permit will take effect on May 8.