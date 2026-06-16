MARYLAND - As Americans nationwide face food assistance cuts, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is urging Congress to restore Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the upcoming Farm Bill.
SNAP benefits are used by 680,000 Marylanders, including almost 270,000 children, according to the attorney general's office. After federal cuts to the program in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act were enacted, expanded work requirements made it harder for many people to keep their benefits, according to Brown.
Brown, and 22 other attorneys general across the nation, sent a letter to Senate leadership, urging the Senate to restore SNAP benefit levels and reject proposals that would further reduce benefits or restrict eligibility.
Brown and the coalition of 22 other attorneys general argued that SNAP cuts are increasing hunger and shifting billions of dollars in costs onto state and local governments because of new cost-sharing provisions.
While the House passed its version of the Farm Bill in late April, the Senate is currently still forming their own draft.
"The House-passed Farm Bill fails to meet this moment," the attorneys general wrote in the letter. "Rather than strengthening the nutrition programs that millions of Americans rely upon, it largely preserves policies that will increase hunger and economic hardship. The Senate should take a different approach."