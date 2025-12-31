DELAWARE — About 120,000 people in Delaware rely on SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that helps low-income residents afford groceries, but stricter work requirements will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.
After a three-month grace period expires on New Year’s Day, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 will be required to work at least 80 hours a month or participate in the SNAP Employment and Training Program to continue receiving benefits. The previous age limit was 55.
Several exemptions that had been in place, including for people experiencing homelessness, veterans and those who aged out of foster care at 18, will no longer apply. Pregnant women and some college students remain exempt under federal rules.
Fred Murray, a Delaware senior who relies on SNAP, said the expanded work requirements are unfair to older residents.
“That’s not right, that’s not good; take care of us,” Murray said.
Others say tightening the rules is reasonable. Jeanette, who previously used SNAP, said accountability is important.
“So many people milk the system and taxpayers pay it out,” she said. “We don’t want to see anybody hungry, but you’ve got to give a little to get a little. You can’t just sit back and expect to collect.”
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said it is each recipient’s responsibility to contact their case manager to ensure they remain eligible and are meeting work requirements. SNAP is a federal program, and state agencies do not have authority to change the rules.