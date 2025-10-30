DELAWARE - For Hope Davis, who relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, her monthly $295 she receives doesn’t stretch far enough.
'It’s a joke. But I’m grateful for it:' SNAP recipients say it's not enough while food pantries brace for surge
- Emma Aken
Emma Aken
Reporter
Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Emma Aken
Reporter
Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Millsboro bypass is generating mixed emotions in town one month after opening
-
UPDATE: Serious crash closes northbound lanes of Sussex Highway
-
Eden leaving downtown Rehoboth Beach, will take over Red, White & Basil space
-
Crowds pack Rehoboth Beach for annual Sea Witch Festival, parking proves tricky
-
Farewell to Dolle's: Rehoboth Beach prepares for major boardwalk redevelopment