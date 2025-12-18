MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced $6.3 million in state funding for 33 community development and economic growth projects across the Eastern Shore.
According to officials, the money comes through the state’s six State Revitalization Programs. The programs support redevelopment efforts such as business expansion and retention, façade and streetscape improvements, homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives, commercial improvement programs, community facilities, mixed-use development and demolition activities.
“In order to build a Maryland that is more resilient, more affordable, and more competitive, we have to start at the local level,” Gov. Moore said. “Across Maryland, these investments will fuel local visions, strengthen small businesses, expand housing options, and lay the groundwork for long-term prosperity. This is how we grow an economy that lifts everyone, and this is how we win the decade.”
Projects receiving awards are located in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
According to the state, highlighted projects include site development for an inclusive, mixed-use, mixed-income housing project planned for the former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site in Easton’s planned redevelopment area; upgrades to 4th Street Park in Denton that will remove outdated equipment and create open green space and a walking trail; demolition of the former Wicomico County Library and construction of a new performing arts center in Salisbury; and rehabilitation of significantly deteriorated owner-occupied homes on Smith Island.
“When we invest in the character, vitality, and potential of our communities, we unlock new opportunities for the people who live and work there. We know that when we invest in great places, Great Places Win,” Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day said. “These projects will strengthen local economies and support thriving, lovable communities. We’re proud to stand with our partners across the state as we build great places in partnership.”
Statewide, the Fiscal Year 2026 State Revitalization Program comprises 226 projects totaling $69.5 million, with awards distributed across 23 Maryland jurisdictions.