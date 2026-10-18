MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is awarding nearly $3.6 million to 37 organizations to improve how locally grown and harvested food is stored and distributed across the state.
The department says the funding comes through the Postharvest Infrastructure Grant Program, which aims to expand food storage and delivery networks in rural communities as part of the federally funded Maryland Rural Health Transformation Program.
Some of those projects will include installing coolers and freezers, upgrading refrigerated vehicles, improving inventory tracking systems and modernizing equipment. The department says that the goal is to help local producers get fresh food to consumers while expanding access.
Several Eastern Shore businesses are among the recipients. according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture:
- In Wicomico County: Cornerstone Farms at Wrights Market will use its grant to install three-phase electric power and a new walk-in cooler connected to the farm's existing solar array.
- In Worcester County: Barefoot Farm Market will purchase a refrigerated trailer to transport meat from the butcher to the farm store and provide additional cold storage for surplus meat.
The department said the program supports providers of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and seafood across Maryland's rural communities.