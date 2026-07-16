MARYLAND - Bear hunting season is quickly approaching and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially opened up their black bear hunt lottery. Open from July 15 - Aug. 31, the lottery is a way to help manage Maryland's growing bear population.
Bear hunting season happens between Oct. 26 - 31 in Allegany, Frederick, Garret and Washington counties. The annual bear hunt is a way to help reduce clashes between humans and bears, Maryland DNR says.
To join the lottery, entries can be placed through the Maryland Outdoors licensing website. Keep in mind, that in order to take part in the black bear hunt, participants must have a Maryland hunting license, which can be purchased online at MD Outdoors, at a DNR service center, or at sport license agent retailers.
Hunters who have applied to the lottery can see if they've won on Sept. 3 through the Maryland DNR website.
Applicants that are not selected for the lottery, will receive one preference point. This repeats each year the applicant is not selected. Each point represents one chance at winning the next bear permit lottery.
New this year, applicants will no longer lose their accumulated preference points even if they do not apply every year. Hunters that are not selected in the main lottery can also choose to enter a second drawing for permits in Frederick and Washington county. Once selected for a lottery, preference points are reset to zero.
A total of 1,050 permits will be issued this year, according to Maryland DNR.