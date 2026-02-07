Maryland Coastal Bays Program Celebrates 30 Years of Conservation

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is marking 30 years of science-driven conservation efforts to protect the bays behind Ocean City and Assateague Island.

MARYLAND - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is celebrating three decades of work to protect and restore the waters behind Ocean City and Assateague Island.

The program focuses on Assawoman Bay, the St. Martin River, Isle of Wight Bay, Newport Bay, Sinepuxent Bay and Chincoteague Bay. Leaders say the mission has always been the same: use science, restoration and community partnerships to keep the bays healthy.

Over the years, the organization has expanded water quality monitoring, built living shorelines, protected seagrass beds, and created education programs for residents and visitors, says MCBP. Those efforts, officials say, have helped wildlife, supported tourism and fishing, and preserved the natural character of the region.

Board Chair Steve Taylor says the program began when local citizens noticed the bays were struggling under the pressure of development and rising tourism. Algae blooms were increasing. Habitats were shrinking. Watermen worried about the future.

As the program marks its 30th year, leaders are now focusing on climate change, sea levels and continued coastal growth.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you