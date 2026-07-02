MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed construction on an intersection improvement project, to enhance safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Railroad Road in the Hebron area of Wicomico County.
The $1.3 million project, which began construction in January, has installed a traffic signal, updated signage and pavement markings, installed LED signage and more, according to the state highway administration.
The state said that the new traffic signal will be turned on a 72-hour flash mode on July 6. The traffic median will remain closed until the flash mode is over on July 9, when the traffic signal will be fully operational.