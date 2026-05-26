WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Board of Elections is issuing a reminder of key deadlines for upcoming elections.
The 2026 primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, while the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both election days.
Voters who want to register or change party affiliation before the primary election must do so by June 2. The deadline to register before the general election is Oct. 13.
Mail-in ballot request deadlines for the primary election are June 16, for ballots delivered by mail or fax, and June 19, for ballots delivered online.
For the general election, mail-in ballot requests must be submitted by Oct. 27, for delivery by mail or fax, and by Oct. 30, for online delivery.
Early voting for the primary election will run from Thursday, June 11, through Thursday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
General election early voting is scheduled from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Offices appearing on the 2026 ballot include county offices such as Worcester County commissioners, sheriff, state’s attorney, clerk of the circuit court and board of education seats. State offices include governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senator and House of Delegates seats. Federal offices include U.S. senator and U.S. representative.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections candidate list, candidates filed for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District race include Republicans incumbent Andy Harris and Chris Bruneau. Democratic candidates listed are Victor Allen Guidice, Dan Schwartz, George Walish, and Randi White.
Early voting locations include the Ocean Pines Community Center at 239 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center at 4001 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
The ballot will also include judicial races and party central committee positions.