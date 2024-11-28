MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released a fishing report ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. While cooler weather has arrived, the DNR says fishing opportunities remain strong across the state’s waters, with favorable conditions expected in the coming days.
According to the agency, fishing conditions from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 show Chesapeake Bay surface water temperatures in the low 50s, with slightly warmer temperatures at greater depths. Cooler water in rivers and tributaries has driven baitfish into the Bay, offering anglers opportunities near river mouths, channel edges, underwater points, and drop-offs. DNR says breaking fish activity has also been observed in deeper areas.
The agency says salinity levels in the Bay above Cove Point are slightly higher than average, while water clarity is expected to remain typical for the season. According to DNR, river and stream flows are predicted to be steady, with stronger tidal currents expected this week due to the new moon on Dec. 1. Anglers can access updated water clarity maps and detailed fishing forecasts through the Eyes on the Bay website and the Click Before You Cast tool.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Striped Bass Management Board will meet Dec. 16 to consider changes to 2025 management measures designed to improve the likelihood of rebuilding striped bass stocks by the 2029 deadline. Also, to inform public participation, the commission will host an informational webinar on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. DNR says the webinar will provide an overview of proposed management measures and their potential impacts.