MARYLAND - Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on proposed regulations.
The first regulation is requiring black bass tournaments to get a permit even if there is no central weigh in point.
Maryland DNR is also seeking comments for changes for trout fishing in Governors Bridge Pond, Waterworks Park Pond, the lower Savage River, and Owens Creek.
For information on what has been proposed and how to submit comments, visit the Changes to Fishing Regulations page.
All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.