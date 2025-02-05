OCEAN PINES, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is holding an in-person Fisheries Information Exchange on Friday, Feb. 7. The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Worcester County Library’s Ocean Pines Branch.
According to DNR, this event will allow recreational, commercial, and for-hire fishermen to meet with agency representatives before the fishing season begins. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and receive updates on licensing, regulations, commercial permits and scientific research efforts.
Representatives from Maryland DNR will be available to discuss:
- Licensing and commercial reporting
- Scientific and commercial permits
- Recreational and coastal fisheries
- Natural Resources Police enforcement
- Catch Card Census and other data collection efforts
Additionally, representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be on-site to address topics related to highly migratory species and federal law enforcement regulations.