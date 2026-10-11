MARYLAND. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order declaring a 30-day state of emergency to provide temporary relief to the state's agricultural and forestry industries as record-high diesel fuel prices threaten the 2026 harvest season.
This order allows qualifying agricultural and forestry vehicles to use dyed diesel fuel on public roads under state law and waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits, allowing for the transportation of heavier loads while reducing the number of trips needed to move their product.
The move comes as diesel prices in Maryland have climbed 76.2% over the past year, according to AAA. On Oct. 5, diesel reached $6.467 per gallon, surpassing the previous record of $5.82 set in 2022.
“This Executive Order increases access to fuel and permits for Maryland agricultural partners tackling some of the biggest barriers to producing their products while giving our tourism, restaurant, and food industries the breathing room they need to thrive.” says Gov. Moore.
Under the order, qualifying vehicles transporting agricultural and forestry products or supplies can use dyed diesel fuel without facing state penalties.
Dyed diesel is exempt from highway excise taxes, making it a potential cost-saving option for producers dealing with rising fuel expenses.
The exemption applies only to state penalties. Federal taxes, restrictions and penalties related to dyed diesel fuel remain in place.
Drivers will not need to apply, register or pay a fee to qualify for the temporary relief. However, they must be able to provide documentation showing they are transporting eligible agricultural or forestry products or supplies if requested.
The order also waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits, which allow qualifying agricultural and forestry haulers to transport heavier loads on state highways within established limits.
The permits could help farmers and forestry operators reduce the number of trips needed to transport crops, timber and other products.
According to state leaders, relief only applies to loaded vehicles and does not extend to interstate highways, local roads or roads managed by the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, though renewals are possible. State leaders say the emergency period will not extend beyond Dec. 31, 2026, unless Gov. Moore says otherwise.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture will monitor how the temporary measures are working and recommend whether they should continue, be modified or end.