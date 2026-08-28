MARYLAND - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is highlighting the state’s Vax Act and school immunization requirements as more than 890,000 children return to classrooms across the state.
“Back-to-school season is in full swing, and Maryland is well-equipped for a healthy start to the school year by defending everyone against harmful diseases,” said Moore.
The governor's office said the state’s immunization requirements for K-12 students and children enrolled in preschool programs have not changed. Required vaccines protect against illnesses including tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B and meningococcal disease. The state said more than 96 percent of Maryland kindergarten students are consistently reported as vaccinated.
Moore signed the Maryland Vax Act into law this spring. The law gives the Maryland Department of Health secretary the authority to establish state recommendations for immunizations, screenings and preventive health services.
The law separates Maryland’s vaccine recommendations from federal government bodies. When developing recommendations, the health secretary can consider guidance from groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
“As the federal government puts public health at risk and creates unnecessary confusion around vaccine policy, our administration is dedicated to protecting our students, parents, educators and all Marylanders, by ensuring our vaccine guidance is proven by science, not political headwinds," said Moore.
The Vax Act also allows pharmacists to administer vaccines and supports efforts to expand vaccine access regardless of insurance coverage. Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said vaccination remains an important part of keeping children healthy during the school year.
“Just like the school supplies in your shopping cart, vaccines are an investment in our kids’ future. While germs tend to spread in the fall, vaccines protect kids from severe illness, keeping our students in school and ready to learn," said Seshamani. “It is understandable to have questions about vaccines, and I urge all Marylanders to talk to their doctor about the importance of vaccines for people of any age.”
The Maryland Department of Health said it plans to release its first recommended vaccine schedules for children and adults under the Vax Act, including recommendations for the upcoming respiratory virus season.