MARYLAND - Children of first responders across Maryland now have access to free mental health counseling through a program launched by the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the Perdue Foundation.
The organizations announced the launch of the Mental Health Resiliency Program in Maryland on Nov. 16 at the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company.
The program provides free, culturally competent counseling for children of firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers.
Since launching in 2022, the program says it has supported more than 800 children.
The program says additional resources include parent coaching, resiliency workshops and family wellness retreats, all designed to encourage open communication, strengthen family connections and help children develop healthy coping skills.