MARYLAND - The Maryland Office of the Comptroller announced the launch of a new public dashboard to track how artificial intelligence could reshape the state's economy on Nov. 5.
The new Maryland AI Economic Impact Tracker provides lawmakers, researchers and the public with data and forecasts on AI's growing influence on the state's workforce and businesses. The comptroller said the dashboard tracks impacts on the state's economy, including job creation, potential job losses and business growth.
"AI is reshaping our economy, and Maryland must meet this moment to support our workers and businesses," said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. "This new dashboard consolidates the latest data on how AI could impact Maryland's economy, giving state and local leaders the information they need to make informed decisions and develop thoughtful policies that support the well-being of Maryland's residents and businesses."
The tracker combines information from government agencies, universities and private-sector sources to examine both the opportunities and risks associated with AI adoption. One of the dashboard's findings highlights the potential for significant job losses in Maryland.
According to research from Tufts University's American AI Jobs Risk Index, Maryland is projected to have the third-highest rate of AI-related job losses in the nation over the next several years under a median adoption scenario. The study estimates that 7.2 percent of Maryland jobs could be lost to AI automation, although the projections carry considerable uncertainty and depend on how quickly businesses adopt the technology.
At the same time, the report shows AI is creating new employment opportunities. Maryland has recorded approximately 3,600 new job postings in 2026 requiring technical AI skills, including positions involving the development, operation and maintenance of artificial intelligence systems.
"By using these data to better understand both the challenges and opportunities ahead, we can develop thoughtful safeguards while supporting innovation and economic growth," said Lierman. "Maryland must be a leader in the national conversation on navigating the future of AI in our economy."
The Comptroller's Office plans to update the AI Economic Impact Tracker quarterly as additional data and forecasts become available.
Beginning in 2027, the office said it also plans to publish research briefs examining how increased AI adoption could affect Maryland's economy and state budget. Those reports will use economic modeling and various scenarios to explore potential impacts on employment, business activity and government finances.