Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.