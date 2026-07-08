MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore unveiled Maryland's new "Slow the Fast Down" campaign, a statewide initiative aimed at reducing speeding-related roadway deaths by encouraging drivers to slow down and make safer decisions behind the wheel.
"The safety of Marylanders is my number one priority," Moore said. "The 'Slow the Fast Down' campaign is a refusal to accept the status quo on our roadways, inspiring more drivers across Maryland to ease off the gas and put the brakes on aggressive and reckless driving."
The campaign encourages drivers to follow posted speed limits and highlights the role speeding plays in deadly crashes. Campaign materials allow visitors to access information about the dangers of speeding, educational resources and tools to share the safety message with family and friends.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, nearly one-third of all deadly crashes each year involve excessive speed. The state recorded 485 roadway deaths last year, marking the first time since 2014 that annual traffic deaths fell below 500. Maryland continues working toward its goal of eliminating roadway deaths.
"The data is clear: speed kills, and loss of life on our roads is entirely preventable," Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said. "This campaign is about respecting the speed limit and the people around us enough to slow down. This one choice can save lives."
The campaign also points to the increased danger that speeding poses to people walking and riding bicycles, noting that higher speeds reduce reaction time, increase stopping distances and make crashes more severe.
Throughout July, the Maryland State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase traffic enforcement targeting speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors. Col. Michael A. Jackson, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, said troopers have already issued more than 4,600 citations this year to drivers traveling more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit.
"Not only do these behaviors endanger the lives of our law enforcement and roadside workers, they also endanger the lives of every person traveling on our roadways," Jackson said.
State transportation leaders also stressed that while modern cars include advanced safety features, they cannot overcome the effects of excessive speed. Research cited by the state shows the likelihood of serious harm rises significantly as speeds increase.