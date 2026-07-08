MARYLAND -Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis next month for a special legislative session to consider a proposed constitutional amendment that could shape future congressional redistricting in the state.
Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that the Democratic-led Maryland General Assembly will convene Aug. 3-5 to consider legislation proposing a state constitutional amendment on congressional redistricting. The proposal would require a three-fifths vote in both the Senate and House of Delegates before being placed on the Nov. 3, 2026, general election ballot for voters to decide whether to amend the Maryland Constitution.
If voters approve the amendment, lawmakers could later revisit the state's congressional maps under the new constitutional framework. Democrats currently hold a 7-1 advantage in Maryland's U.S. House delegation, with Eastern Shore Rep. Andy Harris (District 1) serving as the state's only Republican member of Congress.
Gov. Wes Moore (D) is supporting the special session.
"For months, I have said that inaction is not an option and we cannot sit on the sidelines while voting rights, fair representation, and the foundations of our democracy come under attack across the country," Moore said. "I appreciate the General Assembly's continued conversations and the agreement to come back to finish the work."
Republican lawmakers criticized the decision to reconvene the legislature.
"Marylanders deserve better than an expensive, taxpayer-paid special session in August called for political gamesmanship!" said Worcester County State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R -District 38).
The special session follows a failed effort earlier this year to redraw Maryland's congressional maps to increase Democrats' advantage in the state's congressional delegation. If approved by lawmakers and voters, the constitutional amendment could clear the way for lawmakers to consider new congressional district boundaries during a future election cycle.