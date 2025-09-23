MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore joined Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced on Monday $200 million in energy bill rebates aimed at lowering utility costs for Maryland families.
According to the leaders, the funding provides two rounds of direct payments to all Maryland ratepayers: the first round will be distributed between August and September of this year, and the second round will be distributed between January and February 2026. State leaders said the timing is designed to help households manage higher costs during the winter months.
“The reason we are so passionate about the issue of energy affordability is because we hear from our constituents about it every day,” Moore said. “Marylanders are deeply frustrated, and their frustration is justified. In partnership with the General Assembly, we will continue to do anything and everything to ensure that the people of our state are getting relief. Because together, we stand with the people – today, tomorrow, and always.”
The rebates are funded through the Strategic Energy Investment Fund as part of the Next Generation Energy Act, signed by Moore earlier this year. The rebate amounts vary by household usage and utility provider, but ratepayers can expect relief between $30 and $67.
“This past session, we built our work around one clear goal: lowering utility bills through affordable, reliable, and predictable energy,” Ferguson said. “Maryland’s $200 million energy rebate is a critical part of that goal.”
Jones added that the rebates are vital for people on fixed or limited incomes. “They are a lifeline to those with the tightest budgets – our seniors, low-income families, and those on fixed incomes. By putting money back into their pockets, we're building a more sustainable and equitable future for Maryland,” she said.
Beyond rebates, the Maryland leaders say the Next Generation Energy Act expands funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from multifamily buildings and creates a procurement framework to advance nuclear energy generation.
The rebate program builds on prior relief efforts. In June, Moore announced a $19 million Customer Relief Fund to support middle- and limited-income households through nonprofit distribution. Maryland has also joined regional energy initiatives, including a collaboration with neighboring states to strengthen transmission systems and cut long-term costs.