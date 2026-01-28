MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore announced the Lower Bills and Local Power Act. The proposal aims to lower utility bills, modernize Maryland’s grid, and expand local energy generation.
According to Gov. Moore, the legislation supports Moore’s executive order for affordable energy and directs nearly $200 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, funded by utilities’ Alternative Compliance Payments. Gov. Moore says this funding addresses rising energy costs through relief, grid modernization, and local generation development.
The administration says about half of the funding would be allocated to Maryland families, including $100 million for a new round of utility bill rebates, scheduled to be administered this fall. The rebates would add to the $200 million in electricity bill rebates already delivered through the Next Generation Energy Act.
To modernize transmission infrastructure, the proposal would require utility companies to focus on advanced and grid-enhancing transmission technologies when expanding grid capacity. Utilities aiming for approval to build new transmission lines would be required to submit plans to use those technologies before getting permission from the Public Service Commission.
The legislation also sets aside $10 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund for the Maryland Department of Transportation to find opportunities for high-voltage transmission lines and battery storage projects on state and interstate highways. State leaders say the approach is designed to expedite deployment by utilizing existing highway right-of-way.
The bill also creates the Solar and Energy Storage Gap Financing Program, managed by the Maryland Energy Administration. Gov. Moore says the program would invest $70 million to support clean energy projects and offset what his administration says are federal cuts to the Investment Tax Credit under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.