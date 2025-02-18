MARYLAND- A man accused of a shooting in Denton earlier this month has been extradited back to Caroline County and is now facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ruritan Road around 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 6, where they found a 71-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and head. A second man, 68-year-old Alfred G. Harris, had a compound fracture in his left ankle. Both were taken to Kent General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After an investigation, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Harris. Once released from the hospital, he was taken into custody by Dover Police and held at Sussex Correctional Institution before being extradited to Maryland on Feb. 17.
Harris now faces several charges, including:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- First- and second-degree assault
- Possession of a shotgun after a disqualifying conviction
- Reckless endangerment
- Intoxicated endangerment
Following his extradition, Harris appeared before a Caroline County District Court commissioner and was ordered held without bond pending a review by a judge.
Authorities say the Dover Police Department, Maryland State Police, and Caroline County Department of Emergency Services assisted in the case.