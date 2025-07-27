MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has rolled out a new real-time data dashboard. This gives customers the most current details about wait times, average visit durations and available services.
“This new dashboard empowers Marylanders to make informed decisions and significantly improves accessibility to MVA services,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.
MVA said this tool is part of their ongoing efforts to improve customer experience. Visitors can access branch details, including operating hours and historical data on wait times over the past 30 days.
The dashboard can be accessed through the MVA website and works on both desktop and mobile devices.