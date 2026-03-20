ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s outdoor recreation industry continues to expand, generating billions in economic activity while state leaders work to connect people with businesses through a growing directory.
The Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation, part of the Department of Natural Resources, is supporting that growth with its Outdoor Recreation Business Directory, an interactive map that now lists more than 650 recreation-related businesses across the state.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation made up 1.9% of Maryland’s gross domestic product in 2024, totaling $10.6 billion. The industry also generated more than $5 billion in total compensation and supported more than 85,000 jobs statewide.
“The latest data reinforces what we see every day across Maryland — outdoor recreation is an economic engine and a quality-of-life asset,” said Sandi Olek, director of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation. “In a state defined by vibrant urban centers and treasured natural resources, investing in outdoor access, sustainable infrastructure, local businesses, and stewardship ensures that our communities remain healthy, resilient, and economically competitive for years to come.”
The directory, launched last year, is designed to connect the public with businesses ranging from equipment manufacturers and guides to park rangers and retail shops. It includes 30 categories and allows users to filter results by county and business type. New additions highlight history and heritage as part of Maryland 250 and agritourism through a partnership with the Department of Agriculture.
Boating and fishing remain key drivers of the state’s outdoor economy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported those activities generated more than $700 million in added value.
“Our Chesapeake Bay is unique, and it is certainly a big part of who we are and why we live here,” said John Stefancik, executive director of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland. “With 3,190 miles of shoreline, our waterways and watersports are explored and fished by boaters who have a $4.2 billion economic impact in Maryland and support an industry of 16,871 jobs throughout the state.”
State leaders say the sector is growing faster than the national average, with Maryland’s outdoor recreation economy increasing 5.6% between 2023 and 2024, compared to 4% nationwide.
Looking ahead, the Office of Outdoor Recreation is planning several initiatives for 2026, including Maryland 250 events, seasonal AgriTrails programs, and the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit in Ocean City in September.