ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board is expected to vote Thursday morning on a staff recommendation to replace the existing Chesapeake Bay Bridge with two new four-lane spans under “Alternative C,” a major proposal within the ongoing Bay Crossing Study.
The vote, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, marks a significant milestone in the review process for the long-anticipated project. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the plan would not only add bridge capacity across the Bay but also remove the aging spans that have served drivers for decades.
“Alternative C best fulfills the study’s purpose and need while considering environmental and financial responsibility,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “Of the build alternatives, it is the most cost-effective, impacts the least amount of natural, socio-economic and cultural resources."
Key elements of Alternative C include:
Construction of two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders for improved safety and traffic flow.
Removal of the current Bay Bridge spans, which will address longstanding issues like narrow lanes and lack of shoulders.
Expansion of US 50/301 to eight lanes between Oceanic Drive and Cox Creek to support the new crossing.
Increased navigational clearance for larger ships, aligning with new U.S. Coast Guard requirements and the new Key Bridge design.
Financial investments in transit-related improvements.
Potential inclusion of a bicycle and pedestrian shared-use path, pending further evaluation.
Gartner added that the project would create 61,300 to 75,600 jobs.
Alternative C will be open for public review and comment beginning in late January 2026, alongside the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Public hearings are scheduled for February 2026.
The recommendation still requires agreement from the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Maryland Department of the Environment, among others. A final decision is expected through a joint Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision in November 2026.
Pending funding, design procurement is projected to begin after the Record of Decision, with final design launching in spring 2028 and construction targeted for summer 2032.
The Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 NEPA review, launched in June 2022, seeks to address long-term transportation capacity needs across the Chesapeake Bay and US 50/301 corridor.
More information and public hearing details will be available at www.baycrossingstudy.com