MARYLAND - Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that the Maryland Association of Realtors has agreed to a $50,000 settlement following a civil rights investigation into potentially discriminatory provisions in a model residential lease involving service animals.
The Maryland Attorney General's Civil Rights Division investigated language in the association's General Model Residential Dwelling Lease that required renters with disabilities who use service animals to pay for de-ticking, de-fleaing and carpet cleaning, regardless of whether those services were necessary.
Under federal and state fair housing laws, renters with disabilities cannot be charged those fees simply because they have a service animal. The fees may only be assessed if the animal causes damage that makes the cleaning services necessary.
According to Brown's office, the Maryland Association of Realtors took immediate corrective action after being notified of the potentially discriminatory language.
As part of the settlement, the association agreed to revise its model lease to comply with fair housing laws and make the following payments:
$20,000 to Maryland's Centers for Independent Living to support housing services for people with disabilities.
$10,000 to Economic Action Maryland to provide education to renters with disabilities across the state.
$20,000 in civil penalties.
“A service animal is not a pet, and it should not come with extra fees,” said Attorney General Brown. “This settlement fixes a lease used across Maryland so renters with disabilities do not pay more for the accommodations they are entitled to under the law.”
The model lease is a template that members of the Maryland Association of Realtors may use when preparing residential rental agreements for clients.
The settlement addresses provisions that could have resulted in additional costs for renters with disabilities throughout Maryland, including those on the Eastern Shore.
Brown's office said the Civil Rights Division works to protect people from discrimination in housing, employment and public services.